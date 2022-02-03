$141.36 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $141.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $150.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $533.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $707.13 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 4,418,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,504. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

