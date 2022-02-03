$136.00 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $136.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $96.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $535.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.44 million to $536.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $710.77 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $721.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 415,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,554. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,131 shares of company stock valued at $685,640. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.