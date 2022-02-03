$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.17 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

