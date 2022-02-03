10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.13% of 10x Genomics worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

