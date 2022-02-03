1,020 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $309.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $313.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $149.40 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.