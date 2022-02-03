$1.90 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 21,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.