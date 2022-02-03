$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.68 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

