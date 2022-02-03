$1.42 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,133. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.