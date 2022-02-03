$1.16 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.88. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

PGR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. 25,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

