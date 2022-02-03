-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.17). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 18,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 397.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

