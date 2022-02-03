-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($6.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.69) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

BPMC opened at $77.97 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

