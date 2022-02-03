$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 557.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

