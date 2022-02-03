$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.