$0.40 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $867.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

