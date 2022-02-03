$0.39 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.