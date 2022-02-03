-$0.25 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 122,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. 2U has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.88.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

