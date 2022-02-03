$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

