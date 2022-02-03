-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.