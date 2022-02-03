-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
IMGN opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
