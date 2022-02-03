-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 517,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,679. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.