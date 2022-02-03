-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,735. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 994,583 shares of company stock worth $31,400,284. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 621,227 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,785,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.