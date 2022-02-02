Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.30

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 55115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

