ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $469,005.92 and $40.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

