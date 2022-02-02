ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
ZTE Company Profile
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.