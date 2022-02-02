ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

