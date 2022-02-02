Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 537,459 shares.

The company has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

