Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.