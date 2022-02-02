Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

