Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Strong-Buy

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,306. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Popular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

