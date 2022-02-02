Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Hold

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

