Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.60 million to $204.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.94 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $220.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Transcat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.