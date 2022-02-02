Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to announce $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $25.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 579,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

