Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to announce $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $25.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 579,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
