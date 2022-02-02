Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $483.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $495.80 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $24.22. 402,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

