Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.64 Million

Brokerages predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report sales of $36.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the lowest is $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

