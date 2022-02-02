Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

