Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. 33,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

