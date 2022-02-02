Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.