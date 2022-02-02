Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.02. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $209.36. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,613,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

