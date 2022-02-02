Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $41.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $42.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $165.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.98 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 1,590,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

