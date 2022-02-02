Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
