Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

