Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

BLMN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,274. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

