Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 327,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

