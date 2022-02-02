Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 327,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.