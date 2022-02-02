Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.17. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

