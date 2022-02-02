Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.71 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.29. 2,575,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.80. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

