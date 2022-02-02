Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $345.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.28 million to $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.