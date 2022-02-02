Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,068. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

