Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,547.22

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,547.22 ($20.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,495 ($20.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,505 ($20.23), with a volume of 19,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £880.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,531.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,546.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 8.55 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

