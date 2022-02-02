Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,545.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after buying an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

