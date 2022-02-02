Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xencor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

