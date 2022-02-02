Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $54.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 1,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

