Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 599 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.38. The stock has a market cap of £121.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.61 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 615 ($8.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
