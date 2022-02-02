Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 599 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.38. The stock has a market cap of £121.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.61 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 615 ($8.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

