WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30.
WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
