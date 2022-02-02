WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.